Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

