Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $123.67, but opened at $127.40. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 43,308 shares traded.

The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

