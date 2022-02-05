Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMCM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.32. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

