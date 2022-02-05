Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chegg stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -438.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.
In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
