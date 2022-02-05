Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -438.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

