Chonk 24-Hour Volume Reaches $51.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.54 or 0.00032615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $528,126.24 and $51.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00043429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111802 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

