Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY22 guidance to at least $22.40 EPS.

Shares of CI traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,416. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.52.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

