Citigroup Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $269.50 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.38 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

