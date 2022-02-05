Citigroup Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,177 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,574,000 after purchasing an additional 157,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.81 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

