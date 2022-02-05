Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $150,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.