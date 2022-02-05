Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.36. 2,342,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,680. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

