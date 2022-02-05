Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 588.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $175.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $213.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

