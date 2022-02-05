Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.75.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

