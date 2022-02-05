Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $140.50 and last traded at $145.78, with a volume of 96658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.34.

The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.23.

Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

