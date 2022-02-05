Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,130 ($42.08).

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,260 ($43.83) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

LON:CCH traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,478 ($33.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,864. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,202 ($29.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,522.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,552.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($34.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,491.49). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.