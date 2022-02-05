Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.54

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 364911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

