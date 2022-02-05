Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Jennifer Daniels Sells 40,580 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

