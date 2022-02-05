Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 819,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $114.98.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.