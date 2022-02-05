Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) versus Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Banco de Chile 24.90% 15.65% 1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.91 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.88 $564.17 million $1.68 11.60

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Banco de Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.14%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Banco de Chile.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Banco de Chile pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Banco de Chile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

