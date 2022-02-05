Comparing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 174.53%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 154.68%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery -29.80% -589.59% -23.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 192.46 -$9.95 million N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 3.65 -$22.61 million ($0.65) -8.22

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Apollo Endosurgery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

