Comparing Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Frontier Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Spirit Airlines 1 8 6 0 2.33

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -19.80% -23.44% -6.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.30 -$428.70 million ($5.35) -4.06

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.