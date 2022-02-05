ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,201. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

