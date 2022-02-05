Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,458.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,709.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,724.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,704.60. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,237.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1,919.99. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

