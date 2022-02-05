Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,421.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2,421.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,169.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.98 billion and a PE ratio of 109.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,191.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,573.51 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 65.5999987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

