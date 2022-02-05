ContentBox Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $569,412.49 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00261141 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

