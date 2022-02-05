Contrasting Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) & International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 3.72 -$3.90 million N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group $8.92 billion 0.47 -$7.91 billion N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45% International Consolidated Airlines Group -63.82% -574.03% -19.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sun Country Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88 International Consolidated Airlines Group 2 6 5 0 2.23

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.98%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

