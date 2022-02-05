Cordasco Financial Network Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $276.10. 2,226,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,579. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.03 and a 200 day moving average of $289.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

