Cordasco Financial Network Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,136. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.88 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.