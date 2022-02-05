Cordasco Financial Network Has $284,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,804,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,712,000 after acquiring an additional 442,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,391,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,279. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

