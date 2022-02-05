Cordasco Financial Network Has $48.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 33.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $48,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.70. 1,975,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.