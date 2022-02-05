Cordasco Financial Network Has $487,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.01. 86,210,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,952,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

