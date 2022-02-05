Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 2,980,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,384. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.