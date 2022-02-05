Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 295 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,455. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

