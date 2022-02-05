Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 74,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock remained flat at $$104.97 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

