Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Corteva worth $46,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

