Costco Wholesale Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.16 and a 200 day moving average of $488.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

