Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 113.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222,597 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.