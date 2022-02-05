Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Couchbase alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57. Couchbase has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.