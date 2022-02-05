Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.78 EPS.
CUZ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 1,826,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,532. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.
