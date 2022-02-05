Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €71.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €71.00 ($79.78) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.54 ($75.89).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €52.60 ($59.10) on Thursday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.59 and a 200 day moving average of €55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

