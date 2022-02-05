Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14,445.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 430,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.56. 16,650,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,923,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $137.38 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

