Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $32.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $923.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,541,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,695,125. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.21. The stock has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

