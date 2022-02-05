Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. 2,635,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.61 and a 1-year high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

