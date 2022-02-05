Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.