Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 558,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,422. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.