Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 4,100 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($55.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.78) to GBX 4,400 ($59.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,780 ($50.82). 158,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,703. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 3,330 ($44.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($56.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,707.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,744.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($47.70) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($66,876.79).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.