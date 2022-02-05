Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.97 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.