Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,290 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Lemonade worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

