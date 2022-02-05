Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,328 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of iQIYI worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

