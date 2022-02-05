Crescent Park Management L.P. Takes $39.49 Million Position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,906,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,493,000. Rover Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 295,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.