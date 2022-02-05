Critical Analysis: REV Group (NYSE:REVG) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lucid Group has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A REV Group 1.86% 14.21% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and REV Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A REV Group $2.38 billion 0.37 $44.40 million $0.67 20.18

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lucid Group and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 REV Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. REV Group has a consensus price target of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than REV Group.

Summary

REV Group beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

